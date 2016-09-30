Telenet Group Holding NV (TNET.BR)
TNET.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
58.02EUR
10:08am BST
58.02EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.26%)
€-0.15 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
€58.17
€58.17
Open
€58.10
€58.10
Day's High
€58.46
€58.46
Day's Low
€58.02
€58.02
Volume
7,732
7,732
Avg. Vol
102,269
102,269
52-wk High
€61.19
€61.19
52-wk Low
€46.02
€46.02
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Albrecht De Graeve
|62
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director (Representing IDw Consult BVBA)
|
John Porter
|60
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Birgit Conix
|52
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luc Machtelinckx
|55
|2010
|Executive Vice President and General Counsel
|
Jeroen Bronselaer
|39
|2015
|Senior Vice President Residential Marketing
- UPDATE 2-Telecom stocks rally in quiet European markets on M&A talk
- BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding H1 adjusted EBITDA of 592.4 million euros
