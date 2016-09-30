Edition:
Telenet Group Holding NV (TNET.BR)

TNET.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

58.02EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
€58.17
Open
€58.10
Day's High
€58.46
Day's Low
€58.02
Volume
7,732
Avg. Vol
102,269
52-wk High
€61.19
52-wk Low
€46.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Albrecht De Graeve

62 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director (Representing IDw Consult BVBA)

John Porter

60 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Executive Director

Birgit Conix

52 2013 Chief Financial Officer

Luc Machtelinckx

55 2010 Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Jeroen Bronselaer

39 2015 Senior Vice President Residential Marketing
Telenet Group Holding NV News

