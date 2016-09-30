Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (TNNP.NS)
TNNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
350.50INR
11:18am BST
350.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+0.95%)
Rs3.30 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs347.20
Rs347.20
Open
Rs348.00
Rs348.00
Day's High
Rs351.85
Rs351.85
Day's Low
Rs344.10
Rs344.10
Volume
86,531
86,531
Avg. Vol
223,921
223,921
52-wk High
Rs398.00
Rs398.00
52-wk Low
Rs285.50
Rs285.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vikram Kapur
|50
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Additional Director
|
A. Velliangiri
|64
|2014
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
V. Sivakumar
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mahesan Kasirajan
|52
|2014
|Director
|
Thiru Shanmugam
|2016
|Director