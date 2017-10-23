True North Commercial REIT (TNT_u.TO)
TNT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.36CAD
23 Oct 2017
6.36CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.63%)
$0.04 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
$6.32
$6.32
Open
$6.33
$6.33
Day's High
$6.37
$6.37
Day's Low
$6.32
$6.32
Volume
229,297
229,297
Avg. Vol
89,870
89,870
52-wk High
$6.73
$6.73
52-wk Low
$5.93
$5.93
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Drimmer
|45
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Tracy Sherren
|48
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Jeff Baryshnik
|36
|2012
|Independent Trustee
|
William Biggar
|64
|2012
|Independent Trustee
|
Roland Cardy
|63
|2012
|Independent Trustee
- BRIEF-True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust raises equity offering to $35 mln
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $106.1 million of urban acquisitions
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria
- BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit diluted $0.15