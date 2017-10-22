Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS (TOASO.IS)
TOASO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
30.12TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.12TL (-0.40%)
Prev Close
30.24TL
Open
30.16TL
Day's High
30.28TL
Day's Low
29.96TL
Volume
601,699
Avg. Vol
567,261
52-wk High
33.50TL
52-wk Low
20.22TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Cengiz Eroldu
|2015
|Board Member & Chief Executive Officer
|
Sergio Marchionne
|65
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Stefano Reganzani
|2015
|Financial Director (CFO)
|
Akin Aydemir
|53
|2010
|Industrial Operations Director