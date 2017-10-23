Edition:
United Kingdom

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TOG.TO)

TOG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.90CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$5.92
Open
$5.89
Day's High
$5.96
Day's Low
$5.85
Volume
473,406
Avg. Vol
773,194
52-wk High
$8.91
52-wk Low
$4.43

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Johnson

66 Chairman of the Board

Brett Herman

49 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jason Zabinsky

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Shane Manchester

Vice President - Operations

Sandy Brown

Vice President - Geosciences
