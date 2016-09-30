Edition:
United Kingdom

Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)

TONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,120.00ZAc
2:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

-313.00 (-2.74%)
Prev Close
11,433.00
Open
11,200.00
Day's High
11,373.00
Day's Low
11,064.00
Volume
102,086
Avg. Vol
217,170
52-wk High
13,550.00
52-wk Low
10,716.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

C. Bahle Sibisi

53 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Staude

63 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Murray Munro

51 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Rosario Cumbi

Managing Director - Sugar Mozambique

Michael Deighton

Managing Director - Land Conversion and Development
Tongaat Hulett Ltd News

