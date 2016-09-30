Torrent Power Ltd (TOPO.NS)
TOPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
266.80INR
11:15am BST
266.80INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Rs1.40 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
Rs265.40
Rs265.40
Open
Rs271.00
Rs271.00
Day's High
Rs277.95
Rs277.95
Day's Low
Rs264.05
Rs264.05
Volume
4,012,762
4,012,762
Avg. Vol
1,259,957
1,259,957
52-wk High
Rs277.95
Rs277.95
52-wk Low
Rs159.30
Rs159.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudhir Mehta
|60
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Samir Mehta
|52
|2010
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
T. Vijayasarathy
|59
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Darshan Soni
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Markand Bhatt
|2006
|Whole Time Director