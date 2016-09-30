Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)
TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,376.65INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Samir Mehta
|52
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sudhir Mehta
|60
|2006
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mahesh Agrawal
|Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chaitanya Dutt
|63
|2003
|Director - Research and Development, Whole Time Director
|
Markand Bhatt
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds
- BRIEF-India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit falls about 36 pct
- BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement
- BRIEF-Torrent Pharma's Indrad plant gets 4 observations from FDA