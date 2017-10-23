Total SA (TOTF.PA)
TOTF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
46.10EUR
23 Oct 2017
46.10EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€46.10
€46.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,148,772
5,148,772
52-wk High
€49.50
€49.50
52-wk Low
€41.83
€41.83
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick Pouyanne
|54
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President of the Executive Committee
|
Patrick de la Chevardiere
|60
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Momar Nguer
|59
|2016
|President, Marketing & Services; President, New Energies; Member of the Executive Committee
|
Arnaud Breuillac
|2014
|President, Exploration & Production; Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bernard Pinatel
|55
|2016
|President, Refining & Chemicals; Member of the Executive Committee
- Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
- MOVES-Mercuria gasoline trader to join ATMI by December - sources
- European stocks hold firm as banks, Spanish shares fall
- UPDATE 2-European stocks hold firm as banks, Spanish shares fall
- UPDATE 1-UBS, Caisse des Depots sell stake in Norway's gas pipeline network