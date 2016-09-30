Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)
TOU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.89CAD
8:46pm BST
22.89CAD
8:46pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.24 (+1.06%)
$0.24 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$22.65
$22.65
Open
$22.69
$22.69
Day's High
$22.97
$22.97
Day's Low
$22.68
$22.68
Volume
478,183
478,183
Avg. Vol
469,550
469,550
52-wk High
$39.06
$39.06
52-wk Low
$22.33
$22.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Rose
|59
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Brian Robinson
|60
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Director
|
Allan Bush
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Operations
|
Ronald Hill
|2009
|Vice President - Exploration
|
Earl McKinnon
|2015
|Vice President - Drilling and Completions Operations
- REFILE-Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as BlackBerry rally helps offset energy slump
- BRIEF-Tourmaline Q2 earnings per share $0.40
- BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd
- BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date