Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)

TOU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.89CAD
8:46pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.24 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$22.65
Open
$22.69
Day's High
$22.97
Day's Low
$22.68
Volume
478,183
Avg. Vol
469,550
52-wk High
$39.06
52-wk Low
$22.33

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Rose

59 2008 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Robinson

60 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Director

Allan Bush

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Operations

Ronald Hill

2009 Vice President - Exploration

Earl McKinnon

2015 Vice President - Drilling and Completions Operations
Tourmaline Oil Corp News

