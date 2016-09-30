Tauron Polska Energia SA (TPE.WA)
TPE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
3.48PLN
1:59pm BST
3.48PLN
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.07zł (+2.05%)
0.07zł (+2.05%)
Prev Close
3.41zł
3.41zł
Open
3.41zł
3.41zł
Day's High
3.49zł
3.49zł
Day's Low
3.40zł
3.40zł
Volume
2,078,092
2,078,092
Avg. Vol
2,988,262
2,988,262
52-wk High
4.12zł
4.12zł
52-wk Low
2.44zł
2.44zł
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Beata Chlodzinska
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Filip Grzegorczyk
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Marek Wadowski
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance
|
Jaroslaw Broda
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Asset Management and Development
|
Kamil Kaminski
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs