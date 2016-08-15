Edition:
United Kingdom

Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

TPK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,505.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,505.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,187,163
52-wk High
1,709.00
52-wk Low
1,301.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stuart Chambers

61 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate

Robert Walker

71 2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

John Carter

2014 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Alan Williams

47 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Frank Elkins

49 2013 Chief Executive Officer - Contract Division
» More People

Travis Perkins PLC News

» More TPK.L News

Market Views

» More TPK.L Market Views