Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPXb.TO)

TPXb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

105.35CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.35 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
$105.00
Open
$105.29
Day's High
$106.01
Day's Low
$103.65
Volume
3,574
Avg. Vol
2,460
52-wk High
$145.86
52-wk Low
$100.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Coors

70 2013 Chairman of the Board

Stewart Glendinning

51 President, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Molson

49 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Mauricio Restrepo

51 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Krishnan Anand

59 President, Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors International
