Taqa Morocco SA (TQM.CS)
TQM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
856.00MAD
2:20pm BST
856.00MAD
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
null-0.40 (-0.05%)
null-0.40 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
null856.40
null856.40
Open
null856.60
null856.60
Day's High
null856.60
null856.60
Day's Low
null856.00
null856.00
Volume
153
153
Avg. Vol
1,667
1,667
52-wk High
null948.00
null948.00
52-wk Low
null685.40
null685.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abdelmajid Houssaini
|38
|2007
|Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Abdulaziz Alhemaidi
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Omar M'hamdi
|36
|Deputy General Manager and Finance Director
|
Zakaria Fafouri
|Finance Manager
|
Hicham Filali
|Finance Manager, Jorf Lasfar Energy Company 5&6