Edition:
United Kingdom

Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA (TRA.BA)

TRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

42.50ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.60 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
$40.90
Open
$42.20
Day's High
$43.10
Day's Low
$40.30
Volume
1,062,791
Avg. Vol
468,596
52-wk High
$43.45
52-wk Low
$9.25

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Lapena

2016 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Garcia Pereira

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Caro

2015 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Gerardo Luis Ferreyra

2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose S. Refort

2015 Director of Administration and Finance
» More People

Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener SA News

» More TRA.BA News