Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)
TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
704.90INR
11:17am BST
704.90INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.35 (+0.76%)
Rs5.35 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs699.55
Rs699.55
Open
Rs704.00
Rs704.00
Day's High
Rs716.90
Rs716.90
Day's Low
Rs700.00
Rs700.00
Volume
179,937
179,937
Avg. Vol
244,078
244,078
52-wk High
Rs770.00
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80
Rs472.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A Dharmakrishnan
|Chief Executive Officer
|
K. Selvanayagam
|Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
P. R.Venketrama Raja
|56
|1985
|Non-Executive Director
|
M. Farooqui
|2017
|Additional Independent Director.
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|2015
|Additional Independent Director