Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE.MC)
TRE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
26.45EUR
9:14am BST
26.45EUR
9:14am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.40%)
€0.10 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€26.34
€26.34
Open
€26.57
€26.57
Day's High
€26.83
€26.83
Day's Low
€26.34
€26.34
Volume
169,333
169,333
Avg. Vol
453,174
453,174
52-wk High
€39.57
€39.57
52-wk Low
€25.22
€25.22
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Llado Fernandez-Urrutia
|83
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Juan Llado Arburua
|First Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Juan Miguel Antonanzas Perez-Egea
|2011
|Second Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando de Asua Alvarez
|85
|Third Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez de Heredia
|Chief Financial Officer
