Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE.MC)

TRE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

26.45EUR
9:14am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€26.34
Open
€26.57
Day's High
€26.83
Day's Low
€26.34
Volume
169,333
Avg. Vol
453,174
52-wk High
€39.57
52-wk Low
€25.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Llado Fernandez-Urrutia

83 Executive Chairman of the Board

Juan Llado Arburua

First Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Juan Miguel Antonanzas Perez-Egea

2011 Second Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Fernando de Asua Alvarez

85 Third Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez de Heredia

Chief Financial Officer
