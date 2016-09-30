Edition:
Trencor Ltd (TREJ.J)

TREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,300.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
4,296.00
Open
4,338.00
Day's High
4,347.00
Day's Low
4,271.00
Volume
42,191
Avg. Vol
169,885
52-wk High
4,800.00
52-wk Low
2,500.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Nurek

67 2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Hennie Van der Merwe

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ricardo Sieni

2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Hendrik van Der Merwe

69 2011 Executive Director

Per Norval

Company Secretary
Trencor Ltd News