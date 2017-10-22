Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (TRGYO.IS)
TRGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.55TRY
22 Oct 2017
6.55TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.03TL (+0.46%)
0.03TL (+0.46%)
Prev Close
6.52TL
6.52TL
Open
6.52TL
6.52TL
Day's High
6.65TL
6.65TL
Day's Low
6.47TL
6.47TL
Volume
337,174
337,174
Avg. Vol
723,599
723,599
52-wk High
7.05TL
7.05TL
52-wk Low
3.68TL
3.68TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aziz Torun
|65
|Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board, General Manager
|
Mehmet Torun
|62
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ismail Kazanc
|43
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Remzi Aydin
|46
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Construction
|
Ilham Dundar
|55
|2007
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Asset Management