Trigano SA (TRIA.PA)
TRIA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
131.30EUR
3:57pm BST
131.30EUR
3:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.65 (-1.24%)
€-1.65 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
€132.95
€132.95
Open
€132.75
€132.75
Day's High
€134.00
€134.00
Day's Low
€131.30
€131.30
Volume
10,102
10,102
Avg. Vol
18,660
18,660
52-wk High
€135.85
€135.85
52-wk Low
€60.00
€60.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francois Feuillet
|67
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Marie-Helene Feuillet
|65
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Committee, Director
|
Michel Freiche
|53
|2010
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Director
|
Paolo Bicci
|Managing Director of Trigano SpA - Leisure Vehicle Committee and Member of the Management Committee
|
Jean-Bernard Boulet
|Chief Executive Officer of Trigano VDL - Leisure Vehicle Committee and Member of the Management Committee
