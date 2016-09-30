Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.00INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs99.40
Open
Rs100.00
Day's High
Rs101.65
Day's Low
Rs99.55
Volume
765,640
Avg. Vol
1,389,692
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pallavi Shroff
|61
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gunjan Shroff
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramandeep Kaur
|2017
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Deepak Nanda
|54
|2013
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Wholetime Director
|
Dinesh Mittal
|2017
|Additional Independent Director