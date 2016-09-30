Transgene SA (TRNG.PA)
TRNG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
3.30EUR
3:58pm BST
3.30EUR
3:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.90%)
€-0.03 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
€3.33
€3.33
Open
€3.33
€3.33
Day's High
€3.36
€3.36
Day's Low
€3.26
€3.26
Volume
91,803
91,803
Avg. Vol
78,870
78,870
52-wk High
€3.79
€3.79
52-wk Low
€2.43
€2.43
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philippe Archinard
|56
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Elisabeth Keppi
|53
|2007
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Qualified Pharmacist, Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance, Member of the Management Committee
|
Eric Quemeneur
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Vice President - Research & Development, Member of the Management Committee
|
Jean-Philippe Del
|2014
|Vice President - Finance, Member of the Management Committee
|
Patrick Mahieux
|48
|2010
|Vice President Industrial and Pharmaceutical Operations, Member of the Management Committee
- BRIEF-Transgene's TG1050 well tolerated and induces strong specific immune response
- BRIEF-Transgene Q3 operating revenue drops to 1.4 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 18
- BRIEF-Transgene presents clinical data on TG1050 regarding chronic hepatitis B
- BRIEF-Transgene peer reviewed TG4010’s ability to induce broad CD8+ responses