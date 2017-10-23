TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)
TRP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
61.44CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.43 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$61.87
Open
$61.80
Day's High
$62.01
Day's Low
$61.22
Volume
899,427
Avg. Vol
1,324,314
52-wk High
$65.24
52-wk Low
$57.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Siim Vanaselja
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Russell Girling
|54
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Donald Marchand
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Kristine Delkus
|59
|2015
|Executive Vice-President - Stakeholder Relations, General Counsel
|
Wendy Hanrahan
|58
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Services
