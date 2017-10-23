CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (TRPL4.SA)
TRPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
67.50BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.25 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
R$ 67.75
Open
R$ 68.15
Day's High
R$ 68.68
Day's Low
R$ 66.82
Volume
607,400
Avg. Vol
291,933
52-wk High
R$ 73.25
52-wk Low
R$ 57.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bernardo Vargas Gibsone
|58
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Reynaldo Passanezi
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Gustavo Carlos Marin Garat
|59
|2016
|Vice Chairman
|
Rinaldo Pecchio
|55
|2013
|Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Celso Sebastiao Cerchiari
|64
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer