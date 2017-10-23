Edition:
United Kingdom

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (TRPL4.SA)

TRPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

67.50BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.25 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
R$ 67.75
Open
R$ 68.15
Day's High
R$ 68.68
Day's Low
R$ 66.82
Volume
607,400
Avg. Vol
291,933
52-wk High
R$ 73.25
52-wk Low
R$ 57.70

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernardo Vargas Gibsone

58 2015 Chairman of the Board

Reynaldo Passanezi

51 2013 Chief Executive Officer

Gustavo Carlos Marin Garat

59 2016 Vice Chairman

Rinaldo Pecchio

55 2013 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Celso Sebastiao Cerchiari

64 2016 Chief Technology Officer
» More People

CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista News

» More TRPL4.SA News