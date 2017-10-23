Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)
TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.98CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.98CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.75%)
$-0.03 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$4.01
$4.01
Open
$3.99
$3.99
Day's High
$4.01
$4.01
Day's Low
$3.95
$3.95
Volume
646,562
646,562
Avg. Vol
1,051,656
1,051,656
52-wk High
$5.03
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25
$3.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Peter Gillin
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Jeffery Tygesen
|58
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent
|
Luke Colton
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brendan Lane
|2016
|Vice President - Operations and Development
|
Dustin Isaacs
|2015
|Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill hosts financial community visit to Oyu Tolgoi
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017
- BRIEF-Rio Tinto says to sell Mason Resources Corp stake
- BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources posts Q2 earnings $0.01/shr