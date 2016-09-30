Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)
TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,479.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
7,479.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
-28.00 (-0.37%)
-28.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
7,507.00
7,507.00
Open
7,521.00
7,521.00
Day's High
7,521.00
7,521.00
Day's Low
7,376.00
7,376.00
Volume
539,638
539,638
Avg. Vol
2,489,057
2,489,057
52-wk High
9,490.00
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00
6,121.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hilton Saven
|63
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Mark
|63
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Pfaff
|51
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Doug Dare
|55
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Mark Smith
|51
|2012
|Divisional Director - Human Resources
- BRIEF-Truworths says Aberdeen Asset Managers raised stake in co to 20.93 pct
- South Africa's Truworths posts smaller-than-expected profit decline
- BRIEF-Truworths International says FY HEPS declined marginally by 0.8%
- After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts up shop
- After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts up shop