Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange

187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
187.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
27,299,834
52-wk High
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Allan

68 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Lewis

51 2014 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Alan Stewart

56 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Matthew Davies

2015 Chief Executive Officer, UK & ROI

Benny Higgins

57 2013 Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Bank and Group Strategy Director
Tesco PLC News

Market Views

