Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)
TSCO.L on London Stock Exchange
187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
187.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
187.50
187.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
27,299,834
27,299,834
52-wk High
219.40
219.40
52-wk Low
165.35
165.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Allan
|68
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Lewis
|51
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Alan Stewart
|56
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Matthew Davies
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, UK & ROI
|
Benny Higgins
|57
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Bank and Group Strategy Director
