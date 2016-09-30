Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)
TSHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,109.00ZAc
2:56pm BST
2,109.00ZAc
2:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-0.80%)
-17.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
2,126.00
2,126.00
Open
2,115.00
2,115.00
Day's High
2,121.00
2,121.00
Day's Low
2,099.00
2,099.00
Volume
896,216
896,216
Avg. Vol
1,940,546
1,940,546
52-wk High
3,100.00
3,100.00
52-wk Low
1,991.00
1,991.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Copelyn
|67
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jacques Booysen
|57
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Rob Huddy
|48
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Glenn Joseph
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer - Gaming
|
Ravi Nadasen
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer - Hotels
- BRIEF-Niveus says co, HCI and Tsogo entered into agreement regarding unbundling and Tsogo transaction
- BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition tribunal says Tsogo Sun’s application on Niveus deal dismissed
- BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer
- BRIEF-Tsogo Sun says completed due diligence investigation of Gameco
- UPDATE 1-CEO of South Africa's Tsogo Sun to step down in June