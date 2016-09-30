Edition:
United Kingdom

Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)

TSHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,109.00ZAc
2:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

-17.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
2,126.00
Open
2,115.00
Day's High
2,121.00
Day's Low
2,099.00
Volume
896,216
Avg. Vol
1,940,546
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
1,991.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Copelyn

67 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jacques Booysen

57 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Rob Huddy

48 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Glenn Joseph

2017 Chief Operating Officer - Gaming

Ravi Nadasen

2017 Chief Operating Officer - Hotels
Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd News

