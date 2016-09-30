Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)
TTCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
746.00INR
11:24am BST
746.00INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.00 (+2.19%)
Rs16.00 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs730.00
Rs730.00
Open
Rs734.95
Rs734.95
Day's High
Rs751.50
Rs751.50
Day's Low
Rs729.00
Rs729.00
Volume
1,808,267
1,808,267
Avg. Vol
832,852
832,852
52-wk High
Rs751.50
Rs751.50
52-wk Low
Rs444.50
Rs444.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ratan Tata
|79
|2016
|Interim Chairman of the Board
|
John Mulhall
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arup Basu
|49
|2011
|President - New Business and Innovation Centers
|
Richa Arora
|Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Products Business
|
Zarir Langrana
|Chief Operating Officer, Chemicals (India)