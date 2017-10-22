Edition:
United Kingdom

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)

TTKOM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.72TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
6.77TL
Open
6.75TL
Day's High
6.76TL
Day's Low
6.66TL
Volume
1,986,362
Avg. Vol
2,849,773
52-wk High
7.38TL
52-wk Low
4.99TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Al Hariri

58 Chairman of the Board

Rami Aslan

45 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board

Fuat Oktay

53 2016 Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Kaan Aktan

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Boulos Doany

2016 TTNET Chief Consumer Customer Care Officer, TTNET Chief Consumer Sales Officer, TTNET Corporate Business Unit CEO
