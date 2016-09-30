Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)
TTPW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
82.15INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs81.75
Open
Rs82.00
Day's High
Rs82.50
Day's Low
Rs81.55
Volume
1,983,329
Avg. Vol
5,241,571
52-wk High
Rs91.15
52-wk Low
Rs67.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|54
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ramesh Subramanyam
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashok Sethi
|63
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Hanoz Mistry
|2017
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anil Sardana
|58
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
