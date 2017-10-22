Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)
TTRAK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-0.13%)
-0.10TL (-0.13%)
Prev Close
77.20TL
77.20TL
Open
77.50TL
77.50TL
Day's High
78.05TL
78.05TL
Day's Low
77.05TL
77.05TL
Volume
55,976
55,976
Avg. Vol
70,223
70,223
52-wk High
89.25TL
89.25TL
52-wk Low
70.10TL
70.10TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osman Durak
|65
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
Franco Fusignani
|69
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Canbeyli
|2014
|Member of the Board, Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Alessandro Cazzin
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Marketing
|
Ali El Idrissi El Bouzidi
|Viice General Manager - Product and Research and Development