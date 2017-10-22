Edition:
United Kingdom

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)

TTRAK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-0.13%)
Prev Close
77.20TL
Open
77.50TL
Day's High
78.05TL
Day's Low
77.05TL
Volume
55,976
Avg. Vol
70,223
52-wk High
89.25TL
52-wk Low
70.10TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osman Durak

65 2010 Chairman of the Board

Franco Fusignani

69 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ahmet Canbeyli

2014 Member of the Board, Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs

Alessandro Cazzin

2015 Vice General Manager - Marketing

Ali El Idrissi El Bouzidi

Viice General Manager - Product and Research and Development
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS News

