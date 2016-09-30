Edition:
United Kingdom

Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

TTRGn.DE on Xetra

45.58EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
€45.55
Open
€45.51
Day's High
€45.93
Day's Low
€44.97
Volume
23,512
Avg. Vol
17,524
52-wk High
€51.71
52-wk Low
€21.42

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Heinz Harling

62 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Henry Brickenkamp

48 2008 Spokesman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Norbert Broecker

2010 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dirk Engel

49 2006 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Christof Soest

52 2011 Technical Director, Member of the Management Board
Technotrans AG News

