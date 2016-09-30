Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)
TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
912.50INR
11:16am BST
912.50INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+0.14%)
Rs1.30 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs911.20
Rs911.20
Open
Rs916.00
Rs916.00
Day's High
Rs929.00
Rs929.00
Day's Low
Rs909.10
Rs909.10
Volume
151,348
151,348
Avg. Vol
318,484
318,484
52-wk High
Rs979.00
Rs979.00
52-wk Low
Rs486.20
Rs486.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Kasture
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
Sanjay Pattnaik
|57
|2016
|Managing Director, Additional Executive Director
|
Digambar Deshpande
|58
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ujjwal Chatterjee
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer - Coal Business
|
Partha Chattopadhyay
|Chief Operating Officer - Sponge Business