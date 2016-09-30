Edition:
United Kingdom

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)

TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

912.50INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs911.20
Open
Rs916.00
Day's High
Rs929.00
Day's Low
Rs909.10
Volume
151,348
Avg. Vol
318,484
52-wk High
Rs979.00
52-wk Low
Rs486.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjay Kasture

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary

Sanjay Pattnaik

57 2016 Managing Director, Additional Executive Director

Digambar Deshpande

58 2014 Managing Director, Executive Director

Ujjwal Chatterjee

2010 Chief Operating Officer - Coal Business

Partha Chattopadhyay

Chief Operating Officer - Sponge Business
» More People

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd News

» More TTSP.NS News