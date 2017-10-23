Edition:
United Kingdom

TUI AG (TUIT.L)

TUIT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,328.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,328.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,295,700
52-wk High
1,352.34
52-wk Low
934.39

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Mangold

73 2011 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Sebastian Ebel

54 2017 Chairman of the Management Board - Central Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, TUI Destination Services and IT and CEO TUI Deutschland

Friedrich Joussen

53 2017 Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hodgkinson

73 2015 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frank Jakobi

54 2014 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
