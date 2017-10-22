Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)
TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
133.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.30TL (+1.76%)
Prev Close
130.70TL
Open
131.00TL
Day's High
134.00TL
Day's Low
129.70TL
Volume
1,149,580
Avg. Vol
1,086,682
52-wk High
134.00TL
52-wk Low
60.85TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2008
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ibrahim Yelmenoglu
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ali Koc
|50
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dogan Korkmaz
|43
|2016
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Levent Zagra
|2016
|Vice General Manager - Investment and Planning