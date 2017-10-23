Edition:
United Kingdom

Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

TV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.47CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
$1.48
Open
$1.51
Day's High
$1.52
Day's Low
$1.47
Volume
1,235,053
Avg. Vol
2,557,425
52-wk High
$1.64
52-wk Low
$0.96

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Hoffman

56 2017 Chairman of the Board

Mark Cruise

2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Anna Ladd

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Paul Keller

2012 Chief Operating Officer

Daniel Marinov

2013 Vice President - Exploration
» More People

Trevali Mining Corp News

» More TV.TO News