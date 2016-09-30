TV18 Broadcast Ltd (TVEB.NS)
TVEB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.15INR
11:28am BST
40.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.75%)
Rs0.30 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
Open
Rs39.90
Rs39.90
Day's High
Rs40.60
Rs40.60
Day's Low
Rs39.75
Rs39.75
Volume
3,003,700
3,003,700
Avg. Vol
4,959,460
4,959,460
52-wk High
Rs45.95
Rs45.95
52-wk Low
Rs33.05
Rs33.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ramesh Damani
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepak Gupta
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P.M.S. Prasad
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
K. Raja
|2017
|Non-Executive Director