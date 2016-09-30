TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)
TVTO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
349.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs350.25
Open
Rs352.50
Day's High
Rs355.50
Day's Low
Rs348.10
Volume
79,090
Avg. Vol
252,594
52-wk High
Rs434.35
52-wk Low
Rs210.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aroon Purie
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Puneet Jain
|2016
|Group Chief Law & Compliance Officer, Company Secretary and Vice President (Internal Audit)
|
Kalli Bhandal
|2016
|Whole-Time Director
|
Ashish Bagga
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Dinesh Bhatia
|2013
|Additional Director
- BRIEF-India's TV Today Network June qtr profit down about 13 pct
- BRIEF-TV Today Network completes Vibgyor Broadcasting acquisition
- BRIEF-TV Today Network says Ashish Kumar Bagga resigns as CFO
- BRIEF-India's TV Today Network invests in 11.9 mln shares of Mail Today Newspapers
- BRIEF-India's TV Today Network posts March-qtr profit