Edition:
United Kingdom

Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

TW.L on London Stock Exchange

205.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.40 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
204.70
Open
204.40
Day's High
205.60
Day's Low
203.50
Volume
9,900,942
Avg. Vol
15,490,993
52-wk High
205.70
52-wk Low
135.21

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kevin Beeston

54 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Redfern

41 2007 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Ryan Mangold

2010 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

James Jordan

48 2011 Group legal Director, Executive Director, and Company Secretary

Dame Barker

59 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director
Taylor Wimpey PLC News

Market Views

