Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG.TO)
TXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.18 (+1.01%)
$0.18 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
$17.88
$17.88
Open
$17.73
$17.73
Day's High
$18.22
$18.22
Day's Low
$17.73
$17.73
Volume
224,137
224,137
Avg. Vol
399,280
399,280
52-wk High
$33.85
$33.85
52-wk Low
$17.05
$17.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Terrance MacGibbon
|70
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Frederick Stanford
|58
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jeffrey Swinoga
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jason Simpson
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Anne Stephen
|2012
|Vice President - Human Resources
- BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources signs long term, common land, lease agreement with Puente Sur Balsas Ejido
- BRIEF-Torex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
- BRIEF-Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt
- BRIEF-Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan
- Exclusive - Mexico owes Canada miners over $360 million, led by Goldcorp: documents