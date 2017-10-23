Edition:
United Kingdom

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG.TO)

TXG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
$17.88
Open
$17.73
Day's High
$18.22
Day's Low
$17.73
Volume
224,137
Avg. Vol
399,280
52-wk High
$33.85
52-wk Low
$17.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Terrance MacGibbon

70 2010 Independent Chairman of the Board

Frederick Stanford

58 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jeffrey Swinoga

47 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Jason Simpson

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Anne Stephen

2012 Vice President - Human Resources
» More People

Torex Gold Resources Inc News

» More TXG.TO News