Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)
U.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.51CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.51CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.51
$3.51
Open
$3.50
$3.50
Day's High
$3.53
$3.53
Day's Low
$3.48
$3.48
Volume
57,269
57,269
Avg. Vol
92,408
92,408
52-wk High
$4.73
$4.73
52-wk Low
$3.47
$3.47
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard McCoy
|74
|Chairman, Independent Director
|
David Cates
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
James Anderson
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Scott Melbye
|54
|2014
|Vice President- Commercial
|
Sheila Colman
|2010
|Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp estimated net asset value at September 30, 2017 was C$3.23 per share
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp reports net asset value at June 30
- BRIEF-Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017