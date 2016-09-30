United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)
UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
856.50INR
11:10am BST
856.50INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs18.70 (+2.23%)
Rs18.70 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs837.80
Rs837.80
Open
Rs843.90
Rs843.90
Day's High
Rs860.00
Rs860.00
Day's Low
Rs838.30
Rs838.30
Volume
410,708
410,708
Avg. Vol
229,788
229,788
52-wk High
Rs923.95
Rs923.95
52-wk Low
Rs717.20
Rs717.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Bosch
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Govind Iyengar
|47
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shekhar Ramamurthy
|53
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Frans Eusman
|55
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sijbe Hiemstra
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
- BRIEF-United Bbreweries says co not aware of ED taking possession of Mallya's stake in co
- BRIEF-United Breweries discontinues brewing ops in brewery at Naubatpur
- BRIEF-United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders
- Motor racing-Mallya 'optimistic' after arrest, says Perez