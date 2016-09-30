Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)
UBIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
65.01EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yves Guillemot
|56
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Alain Martinez
|2000
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Claude Guillemot
|59
|2015
|Executive Vice President of Operations and Director
|
Michel Guillemot
|57
|Executive Vice President of Development Strategy and Finance and Director
|
Christian Guillemot
|50
|Executive Vice President of Administration and Director
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5
- BRIEF-Ubisoft announces buy-back programme of up to 4 million shares
- UPDATE 2-Vivendi blocks Ubisoft's staff share awards scheme as stand-off continues
- BRIEF-Vivendi abstains from voting at Ubisoft shareholders' meeting
- Ubisoft's employees share bonus scheme rejected in general meeting