Edition:
United Kingdom

Ucb SA (UCB.BR)

UCB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

61.49EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€61.49
Open
€61.49
Day's High
€61.97
Day's Low
€61.43
Volume
70,253
Avg. Vol
309,374
52-wk High
€79.05
52-wk Low
€54.84

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Christophe Tellier

58 2015 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Evelyn Diego du Monceau de Bergendal

67 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pierre Gurdjian

56 2017 Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Detlef Thielgen

57 2007 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Bharat Tewarie

56 2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
