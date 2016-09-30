Ucb SA (UCB.BR)
UCB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
61.49EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Christophe Tellier
|58
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Evelyn Diego du Monceau de Bergendal
|67
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pierre Gurdjian
|56
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Detlef Thielgen
|57
|2007
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bharat Tewarie
|56
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased
- BRIEF-Partners Connected Health and UCB announce epilepsy partnership
- BRIEF-UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat (Lacosamide) receives EU approval for paediatric use
- BRIEF-UCB's Briviact approved by FDA as monotherapy treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults
- BRIEF-New CIMZIA findings presented at European Academy Of Dermatology And Venereology (EADV) Congress