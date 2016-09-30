Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)
UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
465.90INR
11:28am BST
465.90INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.75 (+1.91%)
Rs8.75 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs457.15
Rs457.15
Open
Rs461.90
Rs461.90
Day's High
Rs472.45
Rs472.45
Day's Low
Rs460.75
Rs460.75
Volume
149,113
149,113
Avg. Vol
250,687
250,687
52-wk High
Rs494.80
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55
Rs226.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Chaturvedi
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rajesh Bhatia
|2017
|Group President - Finance & Accounts, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ajay Krishna
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Subhash Khatua
|Compliance Officer
|
Amitava Ray
|62
|2016
|Whole-Time Director