Edition:
United Kingdom

Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)

UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

465.90INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.75 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs457.15
Open
Rs461.90
Day's High
Rs472.45
Day's Low
Rs460.75
Volume
149,113
Avg. Vol
250,687
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ashok Chaturvedi

57 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rajesh Bhatia

2017 Group President - Finance & Accounts, Chief Financial Officer

Ajay Krishna

2010 Senior Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Subhash Khatua

Compliance Officer

Amitava Ray

62 2016 Whole-Time Director
» More People

Uflex Ltd News

» More UFLX.NS News