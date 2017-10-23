Edition:
United Kingdom

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)

UGPA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

78.03BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.19 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
R$ 78.22
Open
R$ 78.14
Day's High
R$ 78.84
Day's Low
R$ 77.63
Volume
594,000
Avg. Vol
1,277,013
52-wk High
R$ 79.76
52-wk Low
R$ 62.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paulo Guilherme Aguiar Cunha

77 2007 Chairman of the Board

Thilo Mannhardt

62 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board

Lucio de Castro Andrade

71 1998 Vice Chairman of the Board

Andre Pires de Oliveira Dias

49 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer

Ricardo Isaac Catran

62 2010 Chief Executive Officer of Ultracargo, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Ultrapar Participacoes SA News

» More UGPA3.SA News