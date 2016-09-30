Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)
UJVF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
335.85INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs337.30
Open
Rs338.00
Day's High
Rs338.35
Day's Low
Rs331.70
Volume
1,933,335
Avg. Vol
2,085,676
52-wk High
Rs471.80
52-wk Low
Rs284.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sudha Suresh
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Deepak Ayare
|2014
|Chief Information Officer
|
Arunava Banerjee
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Carol Furtado
|Chief Operating Officer – South & North
|
Samit Ghosh
|2017
|Director
- BRIEF-Ujjivan Financial Services says CFO Hiren Shah resigns
- BRIEF-Ujjivan Financial Services gets RBI approval for conversion of co to NBFC-CIC
- Indian shares bounce back; financials lead
- BRIEF-India's Ujjivan Financial Services says has hit "peak" of bad loan provisioning
- BRIEF-Ujjivan Financial Services posts June-qtr consol loss 749.4 mln rupees