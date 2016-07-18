Edition:
United Kingdom

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

ULE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,823.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,823.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
303,641
52-wk High
2,245.00
52-wk Low
1,715.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Douglas Caster

63 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rakesh Sharma

2011 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Amitabh Sharma

50 2016 Interim Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Carlos Santiago

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Sharon Harris

2011 General Counsel, Company Secretary
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC News

Market Views

