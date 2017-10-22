Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)
ULKER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
19.73TRY
22 Oct 2017
19.73TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.17TL (-0.85%)
-0.17TL (-0.85%)
Prev Close
19.90TL
19.90TL
Open
19.90TL
19.90TL
Day's High
19.91TL
19.91TL
Day's Low
19.56TL
19.56TL
Volume
231,503
231,503
Avg. Vol
685,358
685,358
52-wk High
22.66TL
22.66TL
52-wk Low
14.86TL
14.86TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Murat Ulker
|58
|2006
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Sabri Ulker
|2016
|Honorary President
|
Mehmet Tutuncu
|59
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Cenker Ucan
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Ahmet Ozokur
|37
|2011
|Member of the Board of Directors
